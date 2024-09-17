GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leaders across political parties pay tributes to Sitaram Yechury in Tirupati

Congress leader Chinta Mohan recalls his decades-old association with the departed leader and hailed him for echoing the voice of the poor in the higher echelons of power

Published - September 17, 2024 07:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Leaders of various political parties paying tributes to Sitaram Yechury at a memorial meeting in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Leaders of various political parties paying tributes to Sitaram Yechury at a memorial meeting in Tirupati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Leaders of various political parties hailed the contributions of Sitaram Yechury, the former Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, for the propagating the Communist movement across the country and for framing pro-poor public policy.

Paying his respects to ‘Comrade’ Yechury, who passed away on September 12 at AIIMS, New Delhi, former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Chinta Mohan recalled his decades-old association with the departed leader and hailed him for echoing the voice of the poor in the higher echelons of power.

“Be it Puchalapalli Sundaraiah or Harkishan Singh Surjeet or Yechury, the Communist leaders had made enormous contributions to the nation, but had not cared to document their achievements,” Mr. Mohan opined.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tirupati district general secretary Kandharapu Murali exalted Mr. Yechury as a man who looked beyond the narrow spectrum of caste, class and religion, to work towards the upliftment of the masses.

Communist leaders Vandavasi Nagaraju, K. Kumar Reddy and Rayapaneni Harikrishna recalled their association with their national leader and how he had inspired them to fight for the masses.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation / Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.