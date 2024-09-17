Leaders across political parties pay tributes to Sitaram Yechury in Tirupati

Leaders of various political parties hailed the contributions of Sitaram Yechury, the former Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary, for the propagating the Communist movement across the country and for framing pro-poor public policy.

Paying his respects to ‘Comrade’ Yechury, who passed away on September 12 at AIIMS, New Delhi, former Member of Parliament and Congress leader Chinta Mohan recalled his decades-old association with the departed leader and hailed him for echoing the voice of the poor in the higher echelons of power.

“Be it Puchalapalli Sundaraiah or Harkishan Singh Surjeet or Yechury, the Communist leaders had made enormous contributions to the nation, but had not cared to document their achievements,” Mr. Mohan opined.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tirupati district general secretary Kandharapu Murali exalted Mr. Yechury as a man who looked beyond the narrow spectrum of caste, class and religion, to work towards the upliftment of the masses.

Communist leaders Vandavasi Nagaraju, K. Kumar Reddy and Rayapaneni Harikrishna recalled their association with their national leader and how he had inspired them to fight for the masses.