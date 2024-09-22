Leaders across parties pay rich tributes to Sitaram Yechury in Vijayawada

Rich tributes were paid to late CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury at MBVK Bhavan on Sunday, September 22.

Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, CPI(M) polit bureau members M.A. Baby and B.V. Raghavulu, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila, CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna, and former Ministers Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao and Ambati Rambabu were among the leaders who mourned the communist veteran’s death.

The speakers recalled Mr. Yechury’s services and his impact on Indian politics. They said that, unlike many power-mongering politicians, Mr. Yechury dedicated his life to the service of the people, and his demise was not just a political loss. They remembered him as a great thinker, writer, philosopher, and an inspiration to the next generation of politicians.

The CPI(M) leaders present said that Sitaram Yechury was a great inspiration to them. They said he stood by the party workers and leaders whenever they faced any political, ideological, or organisational problems.

Remembering Mr. Yechury, TDP leader and Minister Parathasarathy expressed grief over losing a leader he remembered as someone who tirelessly worked to uplift society’s oppressed and marginalised sections. Mr. Yechury’s efforts to strengthen communism while he was at JNU and his well-known fight for democratic values were remarkable. The Minister recalled that he had the courage to demand Indira Gandhi’s resignation during the Emergency when most other leaders feared her.

Ms. Sharmila said that Mr. Yechury’s death was not only a huge loss for the Left parties but also an irreparable one for the Congress party. Mr. Yechury was a secularist, humanist, and intellectual. His speeches in the Parliament and fact-based arguments were unforgettable. Reading his articles leaves a lasting impression. He even received the prestigious ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian’ award, she said, recalling the long-standing relationship between Mr. Yechury and the Congress party and his crucial role in forming UPA in 2004.

Mr. Srinivas Rao said the condolence meeting was a tribute to the “Son of the working class and a proud warrior from Andhra Pradesh.” Mr. Yechury was a national and international Communist leader who shared cordial relations with various leaders and people movements worldwide.

Highlighting Mr. Yechury’s strong bonding with Andhra Pradesh, particularly its people movements and linguistic and cultural diversity, CPI(M) leaders recalled Mr. Yechury’s efforts in Parliament regarding issues concerning the State. He said Mr. Yechury’s death was an irreplaceable loss to the country, the people of Andhra Pradesh, and the party.