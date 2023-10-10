Lead India plans Vidya Bheri in Vizianagaram on October 11

October 10, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 04:32 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Lead India founder N.B. Sudarshan Acharya and its honorary advisor Durga Balaji on Monday said that Vidya Bheri programme would be organised in Vizianagaram on October 11 to demonstrate the transformation of students of 15 select government schools.

Mr. Acharya told the media that Vizianagaram was selected for the pilot project “Aap Badho-Desh Ko Badhao’‘ which was intended to bring out the hidden talent of the youngsters. Mr. Balaji said the special training programmes launched by the Lead India team was making students confident and enabling them to set goals for themselves.

He said that Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Rotary District Governor-elect (24-25) M. Venkateswara Rao, Collector S. Nagalakshmi, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika and others would attend the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the students demonstrated their communication skills and explained the importance of the messages given by former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who was the brain behind the establishment of the Lead India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT