HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LBRCE team wins Vijayawada regional round of The Hindu’s T10 Cricket Tournament

Sai Kiran, Rama Krishna of LBRCE declared best batsman and best bowler respectively, Mani of KITS awarded man of the series

February 23, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
The players of Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering, Mylavaram (winners), and KITS, Guntur (runners-up) with their trophies at the closing ceremony of the three-day regional T10 Cricket Tournament organised by The Hindu, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The players of Lakireddy Bali Reddy College of Engineering, Mylavaram (winners), and KITS, Guntur (runners-up) with their trophies at the closing ceremony of the three-day regional T10 Cricket Tournament organised by The Hindu, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

The team of Lakireddy Balireddy College of Engineering (LBRCE), Mylavaram, emerged as the winner of the regional round of the inter-collegiate ‘T10 Cricket Tournament 2023’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VIJM).

Eight engineering and degree colleges competed in the regional round that concluded at the Siddhartha Medical College grounds in Vijayawada on Thursday. KKR & KSR Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), Guntur was the runner-up.

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science’s principal Meka Ramesh and Krishna District Cricket Association ad-hoc chairman T. Trinatha Raju congratulated the winners and appreciated all the participants in the tournament.

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Raju gave away prizes to the winners. Sai Kiran and Rama Krishna of LBRCE were awarded the ‘best batsman’ and the ‘best bowler’ trophies respectively. Mani of KITS was declared the ‘man of the series’.

Andhra Loyola College, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology, PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, SRK Institute of Technology, A.G & S.G. Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science, KITS, SRR & CVR Govt. Degree College, Sarada Degree College, VVIT, Nambur, LBRCE, Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and NRI Engineering College participated in the tournament.

The LBRCE team will clash with GVP Engineering College, Rushikonda, which won the Visakhapatnam regional round, in Vijayawada on Saturday. The winner of this match will play the final in Hyderabad with the regional rounds’ winner from Telangana.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.