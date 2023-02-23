LBRCE team wins Vijayawada regional round of The Hindu’s T10 Cricket Tournament

February 23, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The team of Lakireddy Balireddy College of Engineering (LBRCE), Mylavaram, emerged as the winner of the regional round of the inter-collegiate ‘T10 Cricket Tournament 2023’ organised by The Hindu Future India Club in association with Vignan Jyothi Institute of Management (VIJM).

Eight engineering and degree colleges competed in the regional round that concluded at the Siddhartha Medical College grounds in Vijayawada on Thursday. KKR & KSR Institute of Technology and Sciences (KITS), Guntur was the runner-up.

P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science’s principal Meka Ramesh and Krishna District Cricket Association ad-hoc chairman T. Trinatha Raju congratulated the winners and appreciated all the participants in the tournament.

Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Raju gave away prizes to the winners. Sai Kiran and Rama Krishna of LBRCE were awarded the ‘best batsman’ and the ‘best bowler’ trophies respectively. Mani of KITS was declared the ‘man of the series’.

Andhra Loyola College, PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Usha Rama College of Engineering and Technology, PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, VR Siddhartha Engineering College, SRK Institute of Technology, A.G & S.G. Siddhartha Degree College of Arts and Science, KITS, SRR & CVR Govt. Degree College, Sarada Degree College, VVIT, Nambur, LBRCE, Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology, Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology and NRI Engineering College participated in the tournament.

The LBRCE team will clash with GVP Engineering College, Rushikonda, which won the Visakhapatnam regional round, in Vijayawada on Saturday. The winner of this match will play the final in Hyderabad with the regional rounds’ winner from Telangana.