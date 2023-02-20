Layoffs, suspension of campus drives by IT firms have AP techies worried

February 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A drop in placement drives in professional colleges and layoffs in a few multi-national companies (MNCs) for the past few months have techies across the State worried.

According to Andhra Pradesh Training and Placement Officers Consortium, many IT firms had slashed their recruitment drives by 50%, and some were yet to announce the results of tests conducted a year ago.

According to sources, about 1.15 lakh engineering graduates, and several thousands of architecture, MBA and MCA students pass out of colleges across the State every year. About 30% of them go abroad to pursue higher education or in search of jobs. Over 10,000 students were landing jobs in various software and MNCs in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and other cities in the country.

“It is a fact that many MNCs have not conducted recruitment drives in the past few months owing to various reasons. The situation may continue for few more months,” said general secretary of the consortium N.V. Surendra Babu, adding that about 50,000 people, employed in various firms, were laid off in the past two months. “The situation is worrying fresh graduates,” he told The Hindu on Monday.

“Students need to undergo training in the latest skills and technologies and learn more languages to secure jobs. Managements of institutions should also focus on offering internship along with academics,” added Surendra Babu.

Recession and cost-cutting measures

Computer science engineering graduate K. Yassasri, who was undergoing training in a software company, said that recession linked to the pandemic around the globe was the reason for companies to stop campus selections in colleges. A software engineer in the city, Dakarapu Ajay, said that company managements were resorting to cost cutting and thus suspended bulk hiring.