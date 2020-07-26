Lay more focus on research: DRDO chief

NELLORE

26 July 2020 08:16 IST

Virtual lecture series inaugurated at VSU

Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) Chairman and Secretary of Department of Defence G. Sateesh Reddy has underscored the need for academic institutions pursuing basic research.

Delivering the first of a series of Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU)’s distinguished lectures through virtual mode on Saturday, he said academic institutions should encourage its students take up research which would later help in transforming the technology for application of basic programmes.

Espousing the idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in aerospace and defence technologies, he said it was commendable that the country is sustaining on indigenous technology.

Recalling the success stories of Satellite Launch Vehicle(SLV), Mr. Sateesh Reddy said thirty five successful launches in the outer orbit has helped the country to make rapid strides in space programmes. There is also a sea of change in space technology in the last few decades, including designing and developing indigenous state of art technology to meet the defence requirements.

Inaugurating the virtual lecture series, State Education Minister A. Suresh emphasised the need to adopt appropriate technology to overcome problems in teaching and learning caused by the pandemic.

He said the State government had put a lot of efforts to bring forth quality, equity, administrative efficiency and governance in the education system. He also stressed the need for skill-based education to increase employability of youth.