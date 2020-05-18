Lawyers' union condemns notice to SCBA members

All India Lawyers' Union (AILU) national secretary N. Srinivasa Rao condemned the notice of disciplinary action issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA) president Dushyant Dave and other office bearers/executive committee members.

He stated in a press release that the notice was arbitrary, whimsical and beyond the scope of the BCI and observed that it (BCI) would proceed against advocates expressing their dissent against persons attempting to rob the judiciary of its independence and those raising their voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao observed that some persons in the BCI were acting as mouthpiece of the political executive.

The BCI's action against SCBA president and it's office-bearers is an illegal and unjust interference with the autonomy and independence of the Bar, Mr. Rao asserted and demanded that it (BCI) should withdraw it's purported notice in the best interests of the Bar and judiciary.