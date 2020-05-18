Lawyers' union condemns notice to SCBA members

All India Lawyers' Union (AILU) national secretary N. Srinivasa Rao condemned the notice of disciplinary action issued by the Bar Council of India (BCI) to Supreme Court Bar Association(SCBA) president Dushyant Dave and other office bearers/executive committee members.
He stated in a press release that the notice was arbitrary, whimsical and beyond the scope of the BCI and observed that it (BCI) would proceed against advocates expressing their dissent against persons attempting to rob the judiciary of its independence and those raising their voices against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Mr. Srinivasa Rao observed that some persons in the BCI were acting as mouthpiece of the political executive.
The BCI's action against SCBA president and it's office-bearers is an illegal and unjust interference with the autonomy and independence of the Bar, Mr. Rao asserted and demanded that it (BCI) should withdraw it's purported notice in the best interests of the Bar and judiciary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism