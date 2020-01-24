Lawyers, students stage protestsin Kurnool

Kurnool lawyers decided to boycott courts on Thursday, protesting the TDP’s decision to block the three capitals Bill in the Legislative Council. The lawyers staged a protest outside the Collectorate in the morning, and later took out a bike rally in the city.

Kurnool district bar associations’ joint action committee convener Y. Jayaraju said that the move by the TDP was against people’s mandate. “Sending the Bill to a select committee and not back to Assembly is a misuse of power on the part of the Council’s chairman, and is blatantly undemocratic,” he added.

“The TDP has hoodwinked both Rayalaseema and North Andhra by not allowing the Bill to pass,” he said.

He alleged that Opposition leader and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had lost all political credibility by choosing to block the Bill.

Effigy burnt

Students termed the TDP leaders as ‘Rayalaseema Drohulu’ (traitors of Rayalaseema) and staged protests across the district. In Kurnool city, the Rayalaseema Yuvajana Vidhyarthi Joint Action Committee trooped into the district TDP office compound. However, they met with closed doors as the TDP activists decided stay away from the office.

Protests were also staged at Nandyal outside former Health Minister N. Md. Farooq’s office. They burnt an effigy of Mr. Naidu and gave slogans against the TDP. A rally was taken out by students in Yemmiganur.

In Adoni, students staged a protest outside TDP MLC B.T. Naidu’s residence. About 10 students were arrested after a minor scuffle with the police and were taken to the Adoni Three Town police station.