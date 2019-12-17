Lawyers, students hail move to make Kurnool judicial capital

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s statement in the Assembly that Kurnool could be the judicial capital of the State was hailed by lawyers and students who have been undertaking campaigns to press the demand for the last three months.

Kurnool district Bar Councils coordination committee convener Y. Jaya Raju termed it a “historic move.”

“It is a worldwide trend now to decentralise development. The proposal must be accepted by all sections of society,” Mr. Jaya Raju added.

However, Kurnool Bar Council general secretary Gopala Krishna said relay hunger strike would be continued for three more days after the plan of action would be chalked out.

Students, however, were guarded in their reaction. “We are happy that the issue figured in the Assembly, but the protests will continue till the gazette notification is given,” said Yuvajana Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee convener B. Sriramulu.

Both lawyers and students faulted the line taken by Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. “Is Mr. Naidu going back on his statements on the overall development of the State?” asked Mr. Jaya Raju.