Lawyers stage protest in river for HC

The Kurnool Bar Association members staged a protest in the Tungabhadra river demanding that the High Court be shifted to the district on Friday.
The lawyers have been on a relay hunger strike for over three months now.
They walked into the river and shouted slogans demanding that the government must give clarity on the High Court issue.
Bar Association general secretary Gopala Krishna said that the government must implement the Sri Bagh pact, made between the leaders of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. “The capital city and High Court are established is separate locations in various other States,” he said and added that a precedent had already been set in the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.