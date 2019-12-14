Andhra Pradesh

Lawyers stage protest in river for HC

Advocates staging ‘Jaladeeksha’ in the Tungabhadra in Kurnool on Friday.

Advocates staging ‘Jaladeeksha’ in the Tungabhadra in Kurnool on Friday.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

They demand High Court in Kurnool

The Kurnool Bar Association members staged a protest in the Tungabhadra river demanding that the High Court be shifted to the district on Friday.

The lawyers have been on a relay hunger strike for over three months now.

They walked into the river and shouted slogans demanding that the government must give clarity on the High Court issue.

Bar Association general secretary Gopala Krishna said that the government must implement the Sri Bagh pact, made between the leaders of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra. “The capital city and High Court are established is separate locations in various other States,” he said and added that a precedent had already been set in the country.

