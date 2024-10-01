ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyers put forth demand to establish Supreme Court bench in South India

Updated - October 01, 2024 07:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Delegates at the national conference held at SVU Tirupati, observe that it will take 300 years for the judicial system to address all the 5 crore pending cases

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers, academics, politicians and students release the logo at the inauguration of a national conference by National Law Students Association (NLSA) in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Speakers at the national conference organised by National Law Students Association (NLSA) at Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus in Tirupati on Tuesday highlighted the need for the establishment of a Supreme Court (SC) bench in South India.

Emphasising on ‘access to justice for all’, the delegates observed that it would take 300 years for the judicial system to address all the 5 crore pending cases. The meeting also cited the 229th Law Commission Report, 2009, suggesting the establishment of SC benches in Chennai or Hyderabad for the South, New Delhi for the North, Kolkata for East and Mumbai for West.

Welcoming the demand, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy offered to convince the Union government for the implementation of an SC bench in the South. MLC Cipai Subramanyam suggested discussing the issue in the ensuing Assembly sessions to fast track the demand.

Senior advocate K.S. Vasu urged law students to push the demand further through various platforms, ensuring that it reaches all citizens of the country. Osmania University former Dean G. Vinod Kumar also advocated the decentralisation of the Justice system.

NLSA founder president P. Sundar Raju questioned why an SC bench was not being considered for the 140 crore population of India, while the High Court bench demand was considered essential for the five crore population of Andhra Pradesh.

