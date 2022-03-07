Lawyers demand shifting of HC to Kurnool

‘Nothing wrong if the State capital and HC function from different places’

The lawyers in the district on Sunday said that the issue of shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool had nothing to do with the relief given to the farmers of the capital region, and demanded that the High Court be shifted to Kurnool as early as possible.

The High Court on March 3 scrapped the three-capital proposal mooted by the State government, as per which Kurnool is supposed to be made the judicial capital, and directed the State government to develop Amaravati and the capital region.

At a roundtable held here on Sunday, senior lawyer Y. Jayaraju said it was erroneous to link the shifting of High Court with the relief given to farmers under the CRDA Act in the recent judgment.

“Nothing is wrong if the State capital and High Court function from different places,” he opined, and pointed out that several States had such an arrangement.

All political parties have given their consents for shifting of the High Court to Kurnool, and now it is the bounden duty of the government and all political parties to act in unison to overcome the hurdles created by the judgment and shift the High Court to Kurnool, he said.