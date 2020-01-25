Lawyers booked for protests at TDP office

The police have registered a suo motu case against 12 lawyers for protesting at the TDP office and burning an effigy of Opposition leader and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, lawyers met here and later went to meet Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli to discuss the matter.

Talking to The Hindu, the SP said that banners were also torn by the lawyers near the TDP office.

Cases have been registered in the Three Town police station. Circle inspector Md. Thabrej said that Section 30 was in force in the city and all the processions would be monitored.

“We have registered a case and launched an investigation. We will take further action after investigation is completed,” he added.

Protests continue

Kurnool Bar Association president K. Mohan Babu said that they had boycotted the courts on Friday also. “We are planning a Satyagraha Deeksha on Monday with all the bar associations in the district,” he said.

The students’ union joint action committee extended its support to the protest.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders took out a bike rally in the city from Kondareddy fort to the Collectorate, protesting against the TDP blocking the AP decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions Bill in the Legislative Council.