Lawyers’ association sees ‘sinister’ design behind CAA, NPR, NRC

VIJAYAWADA

24 February 2020 23:07 IST

IAL pledges support to any movement to save nation

The Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL), in a resolution at its 10th national conference here on Monday, condemned what it called ‘the sinister project of discrimination and division meticulously designed and interwoven through dovetailing of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).’

According to a release, the IAL extended its full support to the people's opposition to such ‘projects’ and called upon all patriotic citizens to participate in the peaceful movement to save the nation. It further stated that the increasing incidents of mob lynching and violence were the direct outcome of the sustained hate campaign seen in various parts of the country and exhorted the people to resist the divisive agenda behind it.

The IAL pledged all possible legal, emotional and moral support to those targeted by the evil forces. Further, the IAL stressed the need for the people to strive to reclaim the Republic, saying that no patriotic Indian could afford to remain a bystander as attempts were made to subvert the Constitution.

Welfare schemes

The association expressed its commitment to the cause of uplift of the legal profession by making efforts for proper implementation of the welfare schemes like the pension scheme, stipend to young entrants in the profession, lawyers’ colonies adjacent to the courts etc.

It urged the Central and the State governments to allocate budget for the advocates’ welfare programmes and to provide fair representation to advocates in various tribunals and different forums entrusted with the dispensation of justice.