HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lawyer urges Attorney General to move contempt plea in SC against Jagan, Ministers 

Their statements on capital shifting when the matter is sub judice created a suspicion, he says

February 02, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Jai Bheem Bharat Party president and advocate J. Sravan Kumar wrote a letter to the Attorney General of India requesting him to move the Supreme Court for initiating contempt proceedings against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Gudivada Amarnath and TTD Trust Board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy for making statements on shifting the capital to Visakhapatnam when the relevant cases were pending adjudication by the apex court. 

Mr. Sravan Kumar stated in the letter that the public utterances by the CM and others on shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam were likely to be prejudicial to and interfere with the judicial process. The action of commenting on a matter which was pending adjudication by the apex court amounted to criminal contempt. 

He said the comments made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and the members of his Cabinet came on the same day when the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the Special Leave Petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court order on the proposed ‘three capitals’. The statement made by the CM in the curtain-raiser event related to the Global Investor Summit at New Delhi created a suspicion whether he knew about the apex court’s judgement even before it began hearing the cases, Mr. Kumar added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.