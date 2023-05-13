ADVERTISEMENT

Lawyer Sravan Kumar detained by police on his way to Amaravati

May 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jaibheem Bharat Party president and High Court advocate J. Sravan Kumar was detained by the police as he set out on a Padayatra to Amaravati in support of the farmers fighting against the three capitals proposal, and shifted to the Nunna police station. 

He told the media persons that it was atrocious on the part of the government to get him arrested when he was going to stage a peaceful protest against the injustice being meted to the Amaravati farmers. 

Party leader P. Suresh stated in a press release that Mr. Sravan Kumar had a threat to his life as he had been a strong critic of the government’s policies and would not mince his words in highlighting its misdeeds. If anything happens to Mr. Sravan Kumar, the party cadres would go on State-wide protests, he warned. 

