Lawyer murdered during morning walk

A Dalit lawyer, identified as Voduri Subbarayudu alias Ponnapuram Subbarayudu, said to be a YSR Congress Party worker, was allegedly done to death on Friday in a private housing layout on the outskirts of Nandyal.

According to Nandyal Taluka Circle Inspector M. Divakar Reddy, some unidentified persons hit him on his head with a heavy object when the lawyer was on his morning walk, leading to his death. When his son, who was to join him a little later, did not get any response on his mobile phone, he came searching for him.

Meanwhile, passersby called 108 ambulance. The ambulance staff said the lawyer had died and shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem. The motive behind the murder was not immediately known, the police said.

Kurnool Bar Association expressed shock over the murder. Its president Y. Jaya Raju in a statement said: “We vehemently condemn this dastardly act and request the police to take stern action against the perpetrators of the crime”. The Nandyal Bar Association ondemned the murder and resolved not to appear for the accused to file a bail application or defend the accused.