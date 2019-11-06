‘Laws relating to assigned landshould be tightened’

Chairman of SC/ST Commission Karem Sivaji categorically said that the laws relating to the assigned land should be provided with more teeth.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, Sivaji said though the successive governments in the united State had distributed about 14 lakh acres of land among the SC and STs, nine lakh acres have been subjected to encroachments or alienated owing to various reasons. Of the remaining five lakh acres, while two lakh acres have been allotted to Telangana which leaves the residual State with a paltry three lakh acres for the communities.

The unfortunate thing is that more than 80% of the people belonging to both the communities are unable to cultivate their lands owing to various loopholes in the revenue system, he said.

He added that it was for this reason that the commission which has toured all the 13 districts in the State is of the firm opinion that the laws relating to assigned lands should be further tightened and those who have resorted to encroachments be punished. Also steps should be taken to retrieve all the encroached/alienated lands and return them to their original owners.

The government also should dole out pattas to the lands (other than assigned) being cultivated by SC and ST s and entitle them with proper title ship deeds.