Lawlessness, political violence prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - August 04, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
TDP leaders are resorting to attacks to silence any dissent, the YSRCP president said in a post on X.



YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was “gravely concerned over the lawlessness and political violence in Andhra Pradesh over the past two months”.

In a post on X on Sunday, he said, “It is with grave concern that we address the current state of governance in Andhra Pradesh, which has been marred by the rule of lawlessness and political violence over the past two months. Andhra Pradesh has unfortunately become synonymous with political violence, and the situation shows no signs of improvement.”

“Daily incidents of politically motivated violence, encouraged by ruling party leaders and carried out with the confidence of being in power, are becoming the norm. The recent murder in Nandyal district and the attack in Jaggaiahpet, NTR district, stand as stark examples of this alarming trend. To silence any dissent and prevent public protests, the TDP leaders and workers are resorting to intimidation and violence. Such heinous acts are a direct attack on democracy and the fundamental rights of citizens.”

The YSRCP president added that his party would stand in solidarity with the victims of these atrocities and pledge to continue their fight against this oppressive regime. “We urge the people of Andhra Pradesh to join us in condemning these acts of violence and to demand accountability from those in power,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

