Law students advised to study technology

GUNTUR

07 May 2021 23:03 IST

Former Supreme Court Judge Jasti Chalameswar said that students pursuing law will need to have a sound knowledge of technology as well in order to have a flourishing career.

Inaugurating the online classes of BA, LLB and BBA, LLB at Vignan University virtually, Justice Chalameswar said that a sound knowledge of subjects like cybersecurity, digital crimes, and integrated legal education will equip law students for the future. “Students pursuing legal education diligently are being rewarded for their hard work,” Justice Chalameswar said.

Vignan Group chairman Lavu Rathaiah said that there is a great demand for legal cells across sectors, be it agriculture, industry, sports, or entertainment. “Every firm has a legal cell which requires law professionals,” Dr. Rathaiah said.

“We will ensure that students pursuing law would get the highest quality of education. Leading advocates from the High Court will teach at our university and we will send students on internship from the first year itself,” said Dr. Rathaiah.

Vice-Chancellor M.Y. Prasad, said that legal professionals are earning well when compared to professionals from other fields.former VC of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah National Law University Satyanarayana, and Registrar M.S. Raghunadhan were present.