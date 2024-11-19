ADVERTISEMENT

Law student allegedly gangraped in Vizag; four suspects arrested, says Commissioner of Police

Published - November 19, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Though the crime was committed two months ago, it came to light only after the victim’s parents lodged a police complaint

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by four persons in the city, the police said on November 19, 2024 (Tuesday).

Though the crime was reportedly committed two months ago, it came to light only after the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the II Town police.

As per the complaint, a youth had befriended the girl, and in the name of loving her entered into physical relationship. Later, he allegedly started to threaten the girl by showing her some of their intimate pictures. Three friends of the youth had also allegedly raped the girl using these pictures.

Recently, the youth allegedly started to harass her, which forced the girl to attempt suicide. Coming to know of the incident, the girl’s father lodged a police complaint.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi told the media that four suspects were arrested on November 19, and further investigation was on.

