Law, management courses offer good opportunities, students told

October 27, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - GUNTUR

VIT-AP faculty explain various avenues available to build a successful career at a seminar at Nextgen International School in Guntur

The Hindu Bureau

Students keenly follow the speeches by experts at a seminar conducted by The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at Nextgen International School in Guntur on Friday. | Photo Credit: -T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Courses in law, management and sciences offer immense potential to build a successful career, said faculty from VIT-AP.

They spoke at a seminar on Career Opportunities in Law, Management, Sciences conducted by The Hindu Future India Club (FIC) in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati at Nextgen International School here on Friday.

Prof. Malavika Ganta, School of Law, VIT-AP, said by pursuing courses in law, students can take up law practice, become judges, or get jobs in private and public sectors, apart from having many other opportunities. ‘‘Legal professionals serve the society and those interested in this area could choose the profession,’‘ she explained.

Anindita Shome, School of Social Science and Humanities, VIT-AP, said that students from all streams could get into public service by cracking the UPSC or State Civil Services exams. Many government jobs are available for the students of arts, business and other subjects, she added. 

Abdul Muqeet Maaz, School of Business, VIT-AP, said students with multi-disciplinary talent and management skills will have good opportunities in emerging industries. Stating that they can get employment at the managerial level, he explained how talented people with MBA background have been managing key areas like finances and workforce at various companies.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, assistant director, admissions, VIT- AP, K. Srikanth and K. Sree Vidya, directors, Nextgen International School, and students were present.

The Hindu FIC in association with VIT-AP, Amaravati is conducting a series of seminars to sensitise students on various career opportunities available, other than engineering and medicine, in Vijayawada and Guntur regions.

