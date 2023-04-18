ADVERTISEMENT

Law is taking its own course in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, says Somu Veerraju

April 18, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

More than 150 people joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s State president Somu Veerraju in Guntur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is doing an impartial investigation into the Delhi liquor scam and Y.S. Venakananda Reddy murder case, BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said in Guntur on April 17 (Monday). 

He made this statement while addressing the party cadres at the office of Guntur East Assembly constituency convener Sanakkayala Uma Sankar. More than 150 people from minority communities joined the BJP on the occasion. “The CBI is not violating any rules and the law is taking its own course in both cases,” said Mr. Veerraju.

Alleging involvement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in the Delhi liquor scam, Mr. Veerraju said that the AAP leaders were criticising the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert the attention of the public.

Mr. Veerraju said that the Central government was providing rice to the States free of cost to ensure that no poor person was deprived of food. “Lapses worth at least ₹5,000 crore are taking place in the supply of rice through Public Distribution System (PDS) in Andhra Pradesh every year,” Mr. Veerraju alleged and questioned that why could not the State government prevent illegal exports of the PDS rice from the State?

