Law and order under control: DGP

DGP D. Gautam Sawang interacting with the family members of a policeman who died in the line of duty, in Ongole on Wednesday.

ONGOLE

14 October 2020 23:50 IST

‘TDP making allegations with ulterior political motives’

Refuting the allegations made by the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated, Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has warned that criminal cases would be booked for distorting the facts and fomenting communal tension.

“The opposition party is making allegations by distorting facts with ulterior political motives. The law and order is very much under control,” Mr. Sawang told the media here on Wednesday.

He justified his reply to TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu saying that he could not keep quiet when facts were distorted.

‘Security at places of worship beefed up’

Referring to the allegations that ‘temples in the State are under attack’ in the State, the DGP said, “After the stray incident at Antarvedi temple, the police have risen to the occasion. All places of worship have been mapped and geo-tagged. The security has been beefed up.”

The police have identified 1,093 people who struck various places of worship in the past and they have been bound over, he explained.

Inaugurating a Technology Adoption Centre, the DGP said digital technology would be used increasingly to prevent crime and ensure transparency and accountability in the functioning of the police.

Police Seva app

“People need not visit police station now, they can avail of 87 different types of services through the AP Police Seva app,” he said. Digital footprint of the perpetrators of crimes would come in handy to crack the cases, said Mr. Sawang, after distributing computers to police personnel to use digital technology effectively.

Launching a cooperative society for home guards in Prakasam district, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the DGP promised to scale up welfare activities for them and improve their service conditions.

The home guards greeted him with a big round of applause as the DGP acknowledged their contribution in ensuring public safety by cooperating with police personnel especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Sawang also paid tributes to the police personnel who died in the line of duty at the Martyrs’ memorial.

Mr. Sawang further lauded many initiatives launched by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, adding that the same would be replicated in the other parts of the State soon.