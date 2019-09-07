‘Law and order situation in Palnadu is peaceful’

Inspector General of Police, Guntur, Vineet Brijlal has said that the law and order situation in Palnadu was peaceful.

Addressing reporters at Piduguralla, the IGP said, “The police are in full control of the situation. While there were four murders after the elections in 2014, there is not even a single murder in this year. The police action is impartial and there is free access to people. The police have taken up 127 night halts and regular village halts in just three months.”

The statement comes in the wake of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu making allegations against the YSRCP government that the latter was targeting TDP men after the polls. The TDP had even begun a rehabilitation camp in Guntur and claimed that many families had deserted their homes in Palnadu.

Charges refuted

The IGP refuted the charges and said that the police personnel had acted impartially in political issues and urged people not to believe rumours. SP, Guntur Rural, R. Jayalakshmi was present.