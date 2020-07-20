Law and order situation has deteriorated in State: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday alleged that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated ever since the YSRCP assumed the office.

Referring to the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Naidu said that the miscreants allegedly tortured the girl for four days and left her in front of a police station.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Mr. Naidu claimed that more than 400 cases of atrocities against women and 16 gang-rapes had been reported during the 14-month tenure of the YSRCP government.

‘Disha Act toothless’

The TDP chief sought to know what the government had done to check atrocities against women. “The government is boasting about the Disha Act and has spent huge money on the publicity of the law. However, the Act appears to be toothless when it comes to its implementation in the field level. The cases of atrocities against women in rising,” he said.

Mr. Naidu further said the deteriorating law and order situation showed that the YSRCP government had no commitment to ensuring safety and security of women in the State. “The government must explain why such reprehensible atrocities are continuing against women,” he said.

Safety of employees

Referring to the safety of women employees at the workplaces, Mr. Naidu alleged that a woman Mandal Parishad Development Officer was harassed in Nellore town and a Dalit doctor faced harassment at the hands of the ruling party leaders. “A woman employee was attacked at the Tourism Department office in Nellore for insisting her colleague to wear a mask. All these are glaring examples of the rise in atrocities against women in the State,” he said.

Mr. Naidu said that “if the rulers indulged in the pursuit of vested interests, the institutions would collapse. Atrocities against women in the State indicate it. The police should have arrested the guilty in the Rajamahendravaram atrocity case by now. The government must ensure protection of the weaker sections of the society,” he added.