Law and order in A.P. has gone for a toss, says BJP leader

Union Minister to attend party’s regional conference in Anantapur on April 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will defeat the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh in 2024 elections as the government has lost faith of the people, party general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said here on Thursday, adding that the law and order had gone for a toss with no security for women in the State.

Announcing the visit of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala for the Rayalaseema Regional Conference of the party, scheduled to be held at MYR Function Hall in Anantapur on April 30 (Saturday), Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the BJP would aim at bringing the ‘double engine government’ in the State, in alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in 2024.

BJP Andhra Pradesh Unit president Somu veerraju and party leader Satya Kumar Y. will take part in the regional conference.

“At a stone’s throw distance from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp office, a married woman was raped and murdered within 72 hours of the gang-rape of a woman at Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH). These incidents show the inability of the State police force to keep law and order situation under its control,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media here.

“Paying ₹10 lakh for rape and death of a woman and ₹5 lakh for a rape is nothing, but the government absolving itself from the responsibility to protect women,” he said.

Making fun of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement that the YSRCP would win 175 seats in 2024 Assembly elections, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy reminded the ruling party that it would not be like winning the ZPTC and Panchayat elections. “The YSRCP won the local body polls by threatening the election officials and the opposition parties. It will not be the case in the Assembly elections in 2024 as the Election Commission of India will supervise the polls,” he said.