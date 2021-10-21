Law and order fully under control: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said law and order is fully under control and the rule of law is prevailing in the State.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Sawang said, “TDP official spokesman K. Pattabhiram had used vulgar language against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in a constitutional position.”

Terming Tuesday’s incidents as unfortunate, the DGP said such abusive language was not acceptable, and the police had taken the disturbances seriously.

“It was not a slip of the tongue. The TDP spokesman had repeated the same words,” the DGP said.

The police were investigating the series of incidents that had been witnessed on Tuesday, and action would be taken as per law, Mr. Sawang said, and asked the leaders to maintain dignity.

The DGP also found fault with the opposition party leaders for making “baseless allegations” with regard to the Gujarat drugs racket in spite of the clarification given by the police that Andhra Pradesh had no links with it.