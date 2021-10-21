Andhra Pradesh

Law and order fully under control: DGP

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang addressing the media at the A.P. Police Headquarters on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has said law and order is fully under control and the rule of law is prevailing in the State.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Mr. Sawang said, “TDP official spokesman K. Pattabhiram had used vulgar language against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is in a constitutional position.”

Terming Tuesday’s incidents as unfortunate, the DGP said such abusive language was not acceptable, and the police had taken the disturbances seriously.

“It was not a slip of the tongue. The TDP spokesman had repeated the same words,” the DGP said.

The police were investigating the series of incidents that had been witnessed on Tuesday, and action would be taken as per law, Mr. Sawang said, and asked the leaders to maintain dignity.

The DGP also found fault with the opposition party leaders for making “baseless allegations” with regard to the Gujarat drugs racket in spite of the clarification given by the police that Andhra Pradesh had no links with it.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2021 12:58:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/law-and-order-fully-under-control-dgp/article37100477.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY