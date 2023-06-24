HamberMenu
Law and order failed in Kadapa, says TDP leader

The recent murder of a YSRCP leader in broad daylight in the district was proof that the law and order problem had gripped the State, says R. Srinivasa Reddy

June 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Telugu Desam Party politburo member R. Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday alleged that law and order in Kadapa district, the home turf of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, had deteriorated, throwing people into confusion and fear.

Speaking to the media here, the TDP leader said that the recent murder of a YSRCP leader in broad daylight in the Kadapa district was proof that the law and order problem had gripped the State. He said that the YSRCP cadres were resorting to politics of murder against their party leaders and “throwing the blame on the Telugu Desam Party.”

The TDP politburo member said that it was absurd on the part of the YSRCP leaders to drag the name of Nara Lokesh in the murder of YSRCP leader Srinivasulu Reddy. “When Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, TDP leader B.Tech Ravi was blamed, which was proved false later,” he said.

R. Srinivasa Reddy said that the industrialists were shuddering at investing in Andhra Pradesh due to land-grabbing, extortion, sand mafia, and murder politics.

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Rayalaseema

