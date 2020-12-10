Law and order deteriorating in State: Naidu

The rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kadapa district reflects the deteriorating law and order in the State, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.
In a letter to Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, he alleged that Dalits, tribal people, women and minorities were being increasingly attacked “with the backing of the ruling YSRCP leaders.”
The attack on a Dalit woman in Lingala mandal of Pulivendula constituency in Kadapa district was one of the many such instances in the State that need to be curbed, Mr. Naidu said.
Mr. Naidu alleged that attempts were being made to protect the culprits as the case was registered as involving “unknown suspects.”
“Such brazen and unabashed violation of law is encouraging the culprits to commit more atrocities. It is high time to uphold the law and order in the State by ensuring that such incidents do not recur,” Mr. Naidu said.
