ADVERTISEMENT

Laurus labs donates ₹4 crore for ‘Nadu-Nedu’

January 09, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava handing over the DD for ₹4 crore to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the ‘Nadu -Nedu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Laurus Labs has donated ₹4 crore to improve the educational infrastructure of state-run schools through Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan MOhan Reddy’s flagship programme ‘Nadu -Nedu’.

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr. Satyanarayana Chava called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and handed over the Demand Draft . 

This is the third time that Laurus Labs has donated for ‘Nadu – Nedu’ programme. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr Satyanarayana also informed the Chief Minister that he would donate ₹5 crore for the construction of a Special Burns Ward with modern facilities at the Anakapalle Government Hospital. 

Corporate Development, Synthesis and Ingredients Executive Vice President Krishna Chaitanya Chava, Human Resources Senior Vice President Narasimha Rao Chava and CSR Head Sowmya Chava were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US