Laurus labs donates ₹4 crore for ‘Nadu-Nedu’

January 09, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,G.V.R. Subba Rao
Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava handing over the DD for ₹4 crore to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the ‘Nadu -Nedu’.

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava handing over the DD for ₹4 crore to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy towards the ‘Nadu -Nedu’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Laurus Labs has donated ₹4 crore to improve the educational infrastructure of state-run schools through Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan MOhan Reddy’s flagship programme ‘Nadu -Nedu’.

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr. Satyanarayana Chava called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and handed over the Demand Draft . 

This is the third time that Laurus Labs has donated for ‘Nadu – Nedu’ programme. 

Dr Satyanarayana also informed the Chief Minister that he would donate ₹5 crore for the construction of a Special Burns Ward with modern facilities at the Anakapalle Government Hospital. 

Corporate Development, Synthesis and Ingredients Executive Vice President Krishna Chaitanya Chava, Human Resources Senior Vice President Narasimha Rao Chava and CSR Head Sowmya Chava were also present.

