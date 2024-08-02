Launch special drive to collect pending water bills, Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner directs officials

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner M.M. Naidu has directed staff of all ward secretariats to take up a special drive for the collection of all pending water bills worth around ₹92 lakh. He said that two weeks would be given for all the citizens to clear their bills which have not been paid for many years.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he said that monthly charges of ₹60 have to be paid for supply of water to 24,523 households in the corporation limits. “Many citizens have completely forgotten to pay water charges for many decades. On the lines of property tax, they need to pay charges for the water too since the corporation is spending around ₹50 lakh power bill and spending huge amount for the maintenance of pipelines,” said Mr. Naidu. He expressed happiness over the collection of ₹12.8 crore as property tax from April to July, 2024 while hoping that it would cross ₹60 crore by end of the financial year.

“The special teams were formed to collect dues from the property owners. The constant follow up is helping us to collect the old dues too,” he added. Mr. Naidu said that the officials of all departments were able to know the grievances and other issues of the people during ward visits taken up on every Thursday. Maintenance of street lights, roads and drainages is being observed. Necessary action is being taken in case of any lapses,” said Mr. Naidu.