Launch of revamped health scheme tomorrow

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the revamped ‘Dr. YSR Aarogyasri’ scheme to cover medical bills exceeding ₹1,000, at Eluru in West Godavari district on January 3. He will also distribute the Aarogyasri health cards among the beneficiaries.

This apart, Mr. Reddy will launch a pilot project in the district covering 2,059 diseases under the scheme. It will be implemented across the State from April 2020.

In keeping with the promise made during the launch of the ‘YSR Kanti Velugu’ here in October last, Mr. Reddy said cancer would also be included in the scheme from February 2020.

Tenders would be floated to revamp the 5,000 health centres under the Nadu-Nedu project.

Among the other programmes lined up for launch are “Amma Vodi” on January 9 and a one-time compensation of ₹7 lakh to the next of kin of 556 farmers who had committed suicide during 2014-19.

The government will distribute house pattas to the eligible beneficiaries by Ugadi.