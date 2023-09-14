Launch of ‘Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha’ programme on Sept. 30, says Chief Minister Jagan

September 14, 2023 05:01 am | Updated 05:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Announcing that Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha would be launched on September 30 across the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to make the programme a success.

At a review meeting conducted virtually on YSR Aarogyasri at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Wednesday, the Chief Minister told the District Collectors that the programme would run for 45 days in four phases.

The Chief Minister released a brochure on ‘How to get free medical treatment under YSR Aarogyasri’, published by the Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, to create awareness among the public.

In the first phase, teams, comprising the volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people’s representatives, would visit the households in the rural and urban areas for identifying health issues of people and collecting their details.

In the second phase, health workers such as the ANMs, ASHA workers, CHOs and volunteers, would visit the people and create awareness on downloading the Aarogyasri App, and on efficiently using the scheme at various hospitals free of cost.

In the third phase, teams, comprising the volunteers, Gruha Saradhulu and people’s representatives, would remind the people to attend the health camps three days in advance.

In final and fourth phase, health camps would be conducted with the active involvement of four doctors, two specialist doctors and two from the PHCs.

In the entire process, the family doctors and village clinics would play the lead role, he said, the Chief Minister said.

“The first phase will begin on September 15, and the first health camp in all the mandals and urban wards will be conducted on September 30,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha would be a continuous programme that involved periodic diagnosis of patients, periodic consultation and periodic supply of medicines.

General health and eye camps should also be organised in each village and ward. After conducting diagnostic tests at the camps, people would be advised on the treatment methods and given medicines free of cost and glasses by the family doctors, he said.

“All households should be covered for identifying people suffering from chronic ailments, and BP, sugar, and anaemic patients, pregnant women, lactating mothers, dialysis and paralysis patients, apart from neonatal cases,” he said.

“Hand-holding the chronic patients will be during the fifth phase,” he added.

Medical & Health Minister V. Rajini and Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among a host of officials who participated in the meeting.

