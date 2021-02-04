Launch of ‘e-Watch’ challenged in High Court

Vijayawada

The launch of a mobile application by the State Election Commission (SEC) to check malpractices during the gram panchayat elections was challenged in the High Court by advocate K. Sudhakar.

In the writ petition, he sought directions to the SEC to use either the ‘C-Vigil’ app developed by the Election Commission of India or the ‘Nighaa’ app developed by the State government’s, and not the ‘e-Watch’ app developed by a private firm and brought out by the SEC on its own allegedly in violation of the cyber security policies of the Central and State governments.

The petitioner maintained that the SEC could utilise the apps that were devised in strict compliance with the relevant IT protocols and policies.

Nothing much is in public domain about ‘e-Watch’, and it is not known whether a social security audit has been done as privacy issues are involved in it.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on February 4.