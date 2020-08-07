Launch of e-marketing facility for weavers on October 2

Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said that the government will launch the e-marketing facility for weavers on October 2 as part of its efforts to fetch them better returns on their products.
In his message on the occasion of National Handloom Day on Friday, Mr. Goutham Reddy said that the handlooms and handicrafts made in Andhra Pradesh were famous around the world, but the weavers and other traditional artisans had been leading a hand-to-mouth existence for generations due to the absence of proper support in selling their products both within the country and in overseas markets.
Keeping this in view, the government conceived the idea of connecting the weavers and artisans to markets in the online mode, which enables them to showcase their products effortlessly, and thereby earn decent returns on their investments.
Financial assistance
The Minister pointed out that the government had extended financial assistance to the weavers for the year 2021 in advance in spite of the difficulty faced by it due to the COVID crisis, and stressed the need for people to wear khadi clothes to the extent possible, at least on the National Handloom Day, so that the weavers would get recognition they deserved.
The government was sourcing uniforms and blankets required by schoolchildren through APCO, he said. It was committed to supporting the weavers through all possible means, he added.
One of the steps taken was to improve the skills of weavers to help them face stiff competition from power looms, the Minister observed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath