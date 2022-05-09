Andhra Pradesh: Launch of Annadanam scheme at Srikurmam temple on May 12

1,000 free lunches to be provided to devotees every day

Arrangements are in full swing for the launch of the Nitya Annadanam scheme at the Srikurmam temple in Srikakulam on May 12.

A thousand devotees can avail of this free meal facility every afternoon at the Srikurmanatha Swamy Alayam, according to temple trustee Dabbiru Srinivasa Rao.

Currently, the devotees are facing difficulty finding food and accommodation near the temple. Normally, the devotees visit the Arasavilli Sri Suryanarayana temple in the morning and reach Srikurmam by afternoon. However, after darshan, they are unable to get food in the absence of restaurants, forcing them to travel up to Srikakulam for lunch.

Observing the problems faced by devotees, the temple trust board decided to launch the programme. Many philanthropists came forward and collected ₹50 lakh which was handed over to the Endowments Department. The department will use the money as a corpus fund for the scheme. Only the interest amount would be utilised to meet the expenditure for the free meal scheme, officials said.

“Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao will formally inaugurate the free meal programme. With his guidance , we will provide more facilities including accommodation and bus facility between Srikakulam to Srikurmam via Arasavilli temple,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.