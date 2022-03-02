Launch Nadu-Nedu second phase, Education Minister tells officials

‘Prepare estimates for construction of additional classrooms wherever needed’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Wednesday directed the officials to launch the second phase of the school infrastructure programme, Nadu-Nedu.

Addressing a review meeting, the Minister wanted them to prepare the estimates for construction of additional classrooms wherever needed. Emphasising the need to expedite the works, he said the new classrooms should be ready by the academic year 2022-23.

Intermediate exams

He also discussed the possibility of changing the dates of Intermediate examinations as they overlapped with the JEE Mains schedule. He also reviewed the preparedness for implementation of the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka.

He said administrative sanctions should be obtained and works launched immediately. For effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), there was a need to ensure completion of the construction of the additional classrooms, the Minister said.

The Minister said the officials must ensure implementation of the CBSE norms in the schools selected in the second phase of Nadu-Nedu.

Special Chief Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, Commissioner, Intermediate Board, Seshagiri Babu, Adviser, School Infrastructure, Murali, and other officials attended the meeting.