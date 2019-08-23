Lathi-charge on students triggers tension

A protest by the Students Federation of India over fee reimbursement and scholarship issues caused tension at the Collector’s office here on Thursday. Police personnel resorted to a lathi-charge on the protesting students, including girls, when they tried to storm the Collector’s office.

Some of them received injuries in the lathi-charge.

Over 600 students of various schools and colleges gathered at the Collector’s office after taking out a rally in the town to highlight the issues of students. They insisted that Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal should come out of his chamber and address them. They alleged that the district administration had failed to improve conditions in the hostels of Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare and other departments.

The police officials said that the Collector was busy with meetings and the District Revenue Officer would talk to them personally.

SFI activists Satish, Suresh and others insisted that the Collector should speak to them. They questioned why the Collector who had time for many issues was not listening to their grievances.

The cops who could not convince them forcibly took them into custody. During the tussle, some girls suffered injuries and shouted for the help of others.

Later, several CPI(M) and SFI leaders condemned the action of the police personnel. They sought inquiry into the incident and action on the senior officials who ordered the lathi-charge on students.