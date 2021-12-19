Latest inputs, farm tech on display at agri expo

Two-day meet for farmers to be held from Monday

A stall on farm mechanisation was one of the highlights of the Agri Tech exhibition held on NG Ranga Agricultural Univerity campus in LAM village.

Tobacco Board chairman Y. Raghunatha Babu and MLA of Pedakurapdu Namburu Sankara Rao were among those who visited the expo.

The exhibition features the latest advances in agri inputs, farm mechanisation, and post-harvesting technologies besides stalls on easy financing.

Another highlight of the exhibition is a two-day conference for farmers that would be held starting from Monday.

“Farmers need to be sensitised about the best management practices at a time when cost of agricultural production is going up,” said M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, vice-chairman of AP Agricultural Mission.

In the farm mechanisation category, latest models of tractors, micro irrigation devices and combined harvesting machines were on display.

A stall consisting of various post-harvest technology devices has some of the latest technology being used in cold storages.