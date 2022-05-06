Laterite from Godavari region being illegally sent to Bharathi Cements, alleges Naidu

TDP chief flays Jagan over the kind of jobs given to youth

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday alleged that the laterite extracted from the erstwhile East Godavari district was being illegally supplied to Bharathi Cement Corporation Limited, in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family holds over 40% stake.

Mr. Naidu was on a one-day tour in the Kakinada parliamentary constituency as part of his State-wide campaign, ‘Baadude-Baadudu’, against the State government’s policies.

Addressing the gathering of public and party supporters on Kathipudi-Gollapudi road, Mr. Naidu alleged that a huge quantity of laterite was being extracted from the erstwhile East Godavari district and illegally being supplied to Bharathi Cements. “However, cement price remains uncontrollable in the State,” he said.

‘No proper jobs’

On Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s employment policy, Mr. Naidu lamented that the recruitments made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government undermined the talent of the aspirants. “I admit that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had recruited many people. But those who had cracked the recruitment tests were sent to work in liquor shops. The nature of the jobs for which recruitments were made by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had damaged the bright prospects of the youth,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

In his address to the party men earlier, Mr. Naidu asked them to intensify the campaign to expose the failure of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on all fronts, including administration, and checking the rise in crime in the State.