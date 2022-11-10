Andhra Pradesh: Last rites of YSRCP leader Singaraju Venkat Rao performed in Ongole

He died of cancer on November 8 in Hyderabad

S. Murali ONGOLE
November 10, 2022 01:06 IST

The mortal remains of YSR Congress Party city president Singaraju Venkat Rao, who died of cancer on Tuesday in Hyderabad, were consigned to flames in Ongole on Wednesday.

He was 55 and is survived by his wife, S. Meena Kumari, the Ongole Urban Development Authority chairperson, a son and a daughter.

A confidante of Ongole MLA and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Singaraju Venkat Rao steered the party in Ongole since 2015 and largely contributed to the former wresting the Ongole Assembly seat from the Telugu Desam Party in 2019.

He also led the party to a landslide victory in the Municipal Corporation elections held subsequently. Despite his poor health, he had been actively taking part in the party’s “Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam”, his followers said.

A large number of partymen, including Mr. Srinivasa Reddy and State Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, paid their last respects at the cremation grounds here.

