Last rites of Tirupati MP performed with State honours

The last rites of YSRCP MP from Tirupati Balli Durga Prasad Rao, who died of coronavirus while undergoing treatment in a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday, were performed with full State honours at Venkatagiri in Nellore district on Thursday.
YSRCP MLAs B. Karunakar Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy and K.Sanjeevaiah and the supporters of Durga Prasad Rao paid homage to the lawyer-turned-politician who had represented Gudur in the Assembly four times and served as the Primary Education Minister in the Cabinet of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N.T. Rama Rao between 1996 and 1998.
Durga Prasad Rao joined the YSRCP ahead of the general elections in 2019 and become MP after defeating former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi who crossed over from the Congress to the TDP just before the polls.
Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and SP Baskar Bhushan were among those who paid their last respect to Durga Prasad Rao who became an MLA for the first time at the age of 28 in 1985.
