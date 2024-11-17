Last rites of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu performed at Naravaripalle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to the mortal remains of his younger brother and former Chandragiri MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, at their residence on November 17, 2024 (Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramamurthy Naidu had breathed his last in Hyderabad on November 16, 2024, and his body was flown to the Renigunta airport, from where it was taken to his ancestral village, Naravaripalle, located 24 km from Tirupati.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and HRD Minister Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh, reached the village to participate in the last rites.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu personally shouldered the bier of his younger brother ahead of the cremation ceremony.

Mr. Naidu later comforted his nephew Nara Rohith, Telugu actor and son of Ramamurthy Naidu, who was visibly shaken at the demise of his father.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) D. Prasada Rao, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri), K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), N. Amarnatha Reddy (Palamaner), Gurajala Jaganmohan (Chittoor), Bojjala Sudheer Reddy (Srikalahasti), K. Ramakrishna (Venkatagiri), K. Muralimohan (Puthalapattu), and Gali Bhanuprakash (Nagari), former Rajya Sabha member M. Mohanbabu, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary were among those who reached Naravaripalle and paid tributes to the departed leader.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu paid his last respects when the mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu arrived at the airport from Hyderabad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.