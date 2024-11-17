 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Last rites of Nara Ramamurthy Naidu performed at Naravaripalle

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu shoulders the bier of his younger brother ahead of the cremation ceremony; relatives and TDP leaders pay tributes to the former Chandragiri MLA

Published - November 17, 2024 07:27 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paying tributes to the mortal remains of his younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu, at their ancestral village Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paying tributes to the mortal remains of his younger brother Ramamurthy Naidu, at their ancestral village Naravaripalle, near Tirupati, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to the mortal remains of his younger brother and former Chandragiri MLA Nara Ramamurthy Naidu, at their residence on November 17, 2024 (Sunday).

Ramamurthy Naidu had breathed his last in Hyderabad on November 16, 2024, and his body was flown to the Renigunta airport, from where it was taken to his ancestral village, Naravaripalle, located 24 km from Tirupati.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and HRD Minister Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani and grandson Devansh, reached the village to participate in the last rites.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu personally shouldered the bier of his younger brother ahead of the cremation ceremony.

Mr. Naidu later comforted his nephew Nara Rohith, Telugu actor and son of Ramamurthy Naidu, who was visibly shaken at the demise of his father.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) D. Prasada Rao, MLAs Pulivarthi Nani (Chandragiri), K. Adimoolam (Satyavedu), N. Amarnatha Reddy (Palamaner), Gurajala Jaganmohan (Chittoor), Bojjala Sudheer Reddy (Srikalahasti), K. Ramakrishna (Venkatagiri), K. Muralimohan (Puthalapattu), and Gali Bhanuprakash (Nagari), former Rajya Sabha member M. Mohanbabu, former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, and TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary were among those who reached Naravaripalle and paid tributes to the departed leader.

TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu paid his last respects when the mortal remains of Ramamurthy Naidu arrived at the airport from Hyderabad.

Published - November 17, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.