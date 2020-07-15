Last rites: govt. announces aid

In a huge relief to the families of COVID-19 victims, the State Government has decided to provide a financial assistance of ₹15,000 to each of them for performing the last rites.
At a review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to implement the decision immediately.
Referring to preventive measures, Mr. Jagan asked health officials to come up with a plan of action. He made it clear that quality food should be served and hygiene and sanitation maintained at all COVID care centres, hospitals and quarantine centres.
The government had decided to make COVID examination centres permanent ones, he said.
“No patient should be denied medical treatment. If the hospital authority refuses to do so, he or she will be dealt with severely and the hospital’s permissions will be revoked,” the Chief Minister said.
Officials told the Chief Minister that an additional 17, 000 doctors and 12, 000 nurses were required to meet the situation.
