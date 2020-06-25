Last day to apply for Vahana Mithra

VIJAYAWADA

25 June 2020 23:54 IST

The last date for applying for the benefits of the YSR Vahana Mithra scheme has been extended again, till June 26.

The Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), Krishna district, S. Venkateswara Rao, in a statement released on Thursday, said in order to enable every eligible candidate to secure the annual financial assistance of ₹10,000, the government had extended the last date yet again.

He said the documents uploaded by the applicants would be scrutinised by the Mandal Development Officers/Municipal Commissioners by June 28. They would then recommend to their respective district Collectors, who in turn would give their approval by July 1 and by July 4, the financial assistance would be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

