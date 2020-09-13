Last date toapply for CETsextended

VIJAYAWADA

13 September 2020 21:49 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the last date for submission of applications along with late fee for THE candidates appearing for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs).

In response to representations made by students requesting for more time to submit their applications in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the APSCHE and the examination convenor released fresh dates on Sunday.

Candidates appearing for EAMCET will have to pay a late fee of ₹10,000 in addition to the registration fee and submit their application by September 15. The last date for submission of application along with a late fee of ₹2,000 for those taking PGECET is September 23.

Advertising

Advertising

A late fee of ₹500 should be paid by candidates appeariing for EdCET and the application should be submitted by September 25. Candidates writing LAWCET and PECET should submit their applications by September 25 along with a late fee of ₹ 2,000 and ₹500 respectively.

It may be noted here that due to the pandemic, the CETs had to be postponed. As per the revised schedule, these tests are being conducted from September 10.

The EAMCET is scheduled from September 17 to 25, PGECET from September 28 to 30, EdCET and LAWCET on October 1 and PECET from October 2 to 5.