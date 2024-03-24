Last date to apply for Class 1 admission under RTE Act is March 31

March 24, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Samagra Shiksha wing of the School Education Department has extended the last date to apply for free education under Section 12 (1) (C) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, up to March 31.

The Section 12 (1) (C) of the RTE Act, 2009 fixes the responsibility of private unaided schools to provide free and compulsory education to children from weaker and disadvantaged sections by admitting at least one-fourth of the total strength of the Class 1 or pre-school education.

In a statement, the Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao said that the last date for receiving applications was shifted from the earlier fixed date of March 25 to March 31 to enable maximum number of beneficiaries to utilise the opportunity.

He said parents of beneficiary children could seek admission in any private unaided schools following IB/CBSE/ICSE or State syllabus, located near their house in Class 1 under the 25% quota for imparting free education.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that as of March 23 (Saturday), as many as 47,086 had registered for admissions and out of them, 36,457 had selected the schools. To apply, parents can visit the website cse.ap.gov.in or visit the closest Sachivalayam, internet centre, Mee Seva centre or Mandal Education Officer. Enquiries for more details can be made by calling the Samagra Shiksha toll-free number 18004258599 during work hours.